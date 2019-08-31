Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 168,678 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 168,678 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $69,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

AXP traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $120.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $1,720,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,363,098 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

