Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 329,081 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 329,081 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Las Vegas Sands worth $100,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $167,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.47. 2,070,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

