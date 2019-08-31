Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.32.

PTEN opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 173.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $120,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

