PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. PBF Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $82.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on PBF Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock remained flat at $$20.80 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 113.19%.

In other news, Director Karen Berriman Davis acquired 1,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 63,147 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

