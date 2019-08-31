PeepCoin Price Up 32.9% This Week (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $163,906.00 and approximately $281.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 102,778,749,771 coins and its circulating supply is 63,578,749,771 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-Patex, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

