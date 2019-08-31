Peercoin (PPC) Reaches Market Cap of $7.91 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $71,096.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003216 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitsane, Trade By Trade and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,620.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.45 or 0.02908339 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001722 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00688234 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,598,571 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bitsane, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, WEX, BX Thailand, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

