PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,483. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,829,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 103,699 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,567,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,655,000 after buying an additional 304,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.