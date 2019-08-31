PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.73. 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,850. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $137.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $126.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after buying an additional 838,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after purchasing an additional 143,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after purchasing an additional 378,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

