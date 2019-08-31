PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Reduced by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

PEP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,850. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

