Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.38.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 441,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.50%.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

