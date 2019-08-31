Playkey (PKT) Reaches Market Cap of $402,653.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $402,653.00 and $21,664.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00228587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.01337217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018526 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091168 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021696 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

