Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTMN. TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $84.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.74. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $62,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.