PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.56 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bittrex. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1,775.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,615.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.01761170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.82 or 0.02894411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00668127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00702240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00464820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008928 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,669,836 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

