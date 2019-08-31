Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Receives C$99.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.67.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of PBH traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$98.03. 78,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$66.99 and a 12-month high of C$103.57. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.25.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

