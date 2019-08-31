Project Pai Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $425,285.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HBUS, Bitfinex and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $476.68 or 0.04966183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,618,216,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,351,173 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex, Huobi, HBUS, OOOBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

