PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 target price on PROS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on PROS from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.27.

NYSE:PRO opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $217,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,328.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 781,973 shares of company stock worth $56,423,109. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,865,000 after acquiring an additional 888,018 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,320,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,498,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,038,000 after acquiring an additional 781,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 691,300 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

