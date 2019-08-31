Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a f rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Securities restated a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, insider John F. Barry acquired 137,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $873,899.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,218,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,646,735.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 63,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $399,389.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,364,480 shares in the company, valued at $241,312,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 610,246 shares of company stock worth $3,882,141 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

