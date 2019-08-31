Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.03, approximately 185,012 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 200,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $345.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of ($8.19) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 85,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 68,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

