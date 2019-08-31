Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $6.91 Million in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 381,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator owned about 1.06% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 388.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 481.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 308,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,217. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.13.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

