Provida Pension Fund Administrator Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,389,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,325,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 537,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after buying an additional 63,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 106,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,555. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.