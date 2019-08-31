ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,808,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,167 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,301,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,063 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,124,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. 778,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,950. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

