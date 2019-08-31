ProVise Management Group LLC Has $12.75 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 57,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,035 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.