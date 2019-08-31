ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Comcast by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $8,070,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,359,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,228,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

