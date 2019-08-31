ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,660,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,773,000 after acquiring an additional 946,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,686,000 after acquiring an additional 787,349 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,801,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,636,000 after acquiring an additional 533,882 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4,118.6% during the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 372,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 363,346 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $109.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,098,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $982,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,365.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,053. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

