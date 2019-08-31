ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 109,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 416,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 240,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,903,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,137,557. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

