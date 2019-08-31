ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 620.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,060,000 after buying an additional 1,129,512 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,499,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 48,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,525,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.37. 294,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,937. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $143.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average of $129.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

