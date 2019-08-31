Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 111,520 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,520 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Allstate worth $145,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 100.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

ALL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

