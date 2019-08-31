Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.83% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $91,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,080,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,589,000 after purchasing an additional 912,522 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 599.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 121,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $134.72. 393,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,146. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.90 and a 1-year high of $137.48. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

