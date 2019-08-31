Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 193,095 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,095 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.52% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $94,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 813,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

