Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 875,037 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,469,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,037 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $100,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after purchasing an additional 467,757 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 58.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 30.7% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 978,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.