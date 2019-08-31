Prudential Financial Inc. Has $113.42 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,771 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $113,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 273,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,679 shares of company stock worth $12,215,407 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 419,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

