Prudential Financial Inc. Has $82.28 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,231 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $82,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in J M Smucker by 51.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,090 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $44,078,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $26,626,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 100.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after acquiring an additional 191,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after acquiring an additional 171,185 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,019 shares of company stock worth $457,363. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,502. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day moving average is $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.70.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

