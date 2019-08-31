Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,159 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $107,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 484.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $294.76. 1,362,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.99 and its 200-day moving average is $251.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $299.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total transaction of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.