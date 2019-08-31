Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $92.34 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 261,834,927,333 coins and its circulating supply is 235,621,468,515 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

