Pure (PUREX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Pure has traded up 125.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $8,559.00 and $14.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00835447 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003524 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001307 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

