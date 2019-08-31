PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.49) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PureTech Health from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

LON PRTC opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 273.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.32. PureTech Health has a one year low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 307 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $788.49 million and a P/E ratio of -17.44.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

