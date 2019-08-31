PutinCoin Price Up 42.5% This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Crex24. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $307,743.00 and $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002433 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00158191 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,680.88 or 1.00576475 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002931 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00036964 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 812,305,208 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

