Qbao (QBT) Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $984,711.00 and approximately $393,011.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

