Qbic (QBIC) Achieves Market Cap of $2,705.00

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Qbic has a total market cap of $2,705.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbic has traded down 71.1% against the dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00835609 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006582 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

