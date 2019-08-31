QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Stock Position Increased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.22% of QEP Resources worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,055,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,655,000 after buying an additional 803,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,469,000 after buying an additional 2,358,578 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 1st quarter worth $18,806,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,841,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 41,370 shares in the last quarter.

In other QEP Resources news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,259.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Minarovic purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $481,950 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $899.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QEP. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

