Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Market Capitalization Tops $2.79 Million

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $8,675.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.82 or 0.04982461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

