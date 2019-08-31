Quantis Network Trading Up 0.6% This Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $8,526.00 and approximately $821.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01337065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091465 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021611 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.