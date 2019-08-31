Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 812,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 209,855 shares.The stock last traded at $65.62 and had previously closed at $58.17.

A number of research firms have commented on QDEL. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,445,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $743,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,077. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,064,000 after acquiring an additional 180,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,023,000 after acquiring an additional 173,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

