Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives $29.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 324.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Radware by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Radware by 1.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Radware by 127.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 78,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,483. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.04 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

