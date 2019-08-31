Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,262,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,126,000 after purchasing an additional 116,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $63,993.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $706,918 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $39.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. 2,265,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,498. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.