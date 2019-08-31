Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (down from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,904. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,298.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

