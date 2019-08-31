Rational Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

