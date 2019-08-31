Rational Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,720,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,403,000 after purchasing an additional 128,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,654,000 after purchasing an additional 360,969 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $42,084.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.97. 15,883,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.