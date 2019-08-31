Rational Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,606 Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 124.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7,191.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 14,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,245,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 1,810,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $128,057,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,511,755 shares of company stock valued at $187,558,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on Avalara in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.04.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

