Rational Advisors LLC Takes Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 23.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth about $8,718,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth about $4,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 72.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth about $18,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $5.85 on Friday, reaching $83.31. 1,258,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,539. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.05 per share, with a total value of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,091.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,013 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $716,377.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,627 shares of company stock valued at $18,030,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on eHealth to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

